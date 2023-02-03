A new agreement will allow the US military access to four strategic bases around the Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Is the US-Philippines military base deal a big threat to China?

  • Level of risk rests on whether missiles are deployed or US presence is permanent, Chinese analysts say
  • Deal will allow US access to four strategic military bases around the Philippines

Amber Wang
Updated: 10:30pm, 3 Feb, 2023

