A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. Image: Chase Doak via Reuters
developing | Top US envoy postpones trip to China after Beijing confirms ownership of balloon
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reschedule his visit, State Department says, as some US lawmakers call for the balloon to be shot down
- ‘The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,’ a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says
