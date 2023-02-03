A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. Image: Chase Doak via Reuters
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. Image: Chase Doak via Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

developing | Top US envoy postpones trip to China after Beijing confirms ownership of balloon

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reschedule his visit, State Department says, as some US lawmakers call for the balloon to be shot down
  • ‘The Chinese side regrets the unintended entry of the airship into US airspace due to force majeure,’ a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 12:01am, 4 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. Image: Chase Doak via Reuters
A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana on Wednesday in this picture obtained from social media. Image: Chase Doak via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE