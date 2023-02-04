China says it is willing to work with Russia to promote new progress in bilateral relations in the new year. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Russia relations
China to aim for stronger ties with Russia this year, top diplomatic official says

  • Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says Beijing wants to promote new progress in the relationship
  • Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia in the spring, a year after the 2 countries committed to a ‘no limits’ partnership

Echo Xie

Updated: 8:30pm, 4 Feb, 2023

