China to aim for stronger ties with Russia this year, top diplomatic official says
- Chinese vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu says Beijing wants to promote new progress in the relationship
- Xi Jinping is expected to visit Russia in the spring, a year after the 2 countries committed to a ‘no limits’ partnership
China says it is willing to work with Russia to promote new progress in bilateral relations in the new year. Photo: Shutterstock