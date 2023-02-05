Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (centre) joins hands with her counterparts from across Southeast Asia during Asean meetings in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indonesia’s Asean role means hope for South China Sea code, but no deal expected this year: analysts
- Seen as a neutral leader within region, the country has brokered solutions to several conflicts, from Cambodian war to Vietnam maritime borders
- However, differences over scope of rules make agreement ‘highly unlikely’ during Jakarta’s time at helm of Southeast Asian bloc, observer says
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (centre) joins hands with her counterparts from across Southeast Asia during Asean meetings in Jakarta on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE