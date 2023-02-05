China displayed its military might last year through drills in the South China Sea, along the border with India and around Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
US remains top power in Asia-Pacific, but China ‘not far behind’ as it flexes military, diplomatic muscles: study
- Australian think tank Lowy Institute says ‘the age of uncontested US primacy in Asia is over’ as Beijing gains ground in trade and foreign policy
- While zero-Covid weakened China’s regional influence, 2023 offers ‘window of opportunity’ to play to strengths, says project lead for annual ranking
