China says it is committed to making the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone a success. Photo: Handout
What will China do as Egypt battles a financial crisis?

  • Beijing has backed big investments in Egyptian infrastructure and pledged to expand cooperation on financing
  • But Cairo is in the grip of an economic crunch and confronting tough geopolitical questions

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Feb, 2023

