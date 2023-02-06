China lodges complaint with US over balloon downing

Xie criticised the US move as an “overreaction”, echoing previous statements by Beijing defending its claim that the balloon had accidentally entered US airspace. He also stressed that China reserved the right to “make further necessary reactions”.

The US dispatched an F-22 fighter jet to take down the Chinese balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after it flew across the US mainland last week.

02:43 ‘A clear overreaction’: Beijing rebukes Washington for shooting down Chinese balloon

The balloon saga prompted the postponement of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China, originally scheduled for Sunday. The trip was seen as a significant step towards stabilising ties following the meeting between the leaders in November.

The US military is currently working to recover the debris of the balloon, which US intelligence believes was used to spy on strategic sites, including nuclear facilities.