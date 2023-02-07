A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China / Diplomacy

US expects to learn ‘valuable’ information about China’s surveillance balloons, White House says

  • Waiting to shoot it down allowed for ‘a better understanding to study the capabilities of this balloon’, National Security Council spokesman John Kelly says
  • Beijing maintains that the unmanned airship was for civilian research and has said the same about another Chinese balloon traversing South America

Robert DelaneyKhushboo Razdan
Robert Delaney and Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 4:21am, 7 Feb, 2023

