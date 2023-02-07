A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US expects to learn ‘valuable’ information about China’s surveillance balloons, White House says
- Waiting to shoot it down allowed for ‘a better understanding to study the capabilities of this balloon’, National Security Council spokesman John Kelly says
- Beijing maintains that the unmanned airship was for civilian research and has said the same about another Chinese balloon traversing South America
