China warns of weapons ‘pouring into Ukraine battlefields’

“The international community deplores the humanitarian cost of the conflict. But the parties concerned lack the sincerity to promote peace talks and the determination to resolve the issue politically,” Dai added.

On Friday US President Joe Biden approved an additional US$425 million of security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total amount of military aid to Kyiv under the Biden administration to US$30 billion.

The latest round includes mortar rounds, artillery rounds, ammunition, heavy machine guns and rockets from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

Another US$1.75 billion was granted to the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds, a separate channel that covers areas, such as radars, systems, training funding, as well as other types of arms.

“The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the Pentagon said on Friday.

More than 30 countries have provided military equipment to Ukraine since Russia invaded a year ago, including Germany and Britain, which recently agreed to provide Leopard and Challenger tanks respectively.

Hungary and Austria jointly stated last week that they will not provide Ukraine with military supplies to prevent further escalation, but will help war victims and supply humanitarian aid.

“At a time when armed conflicts still persist, priority should be given to humanitarian issues,” Dai continued. “We encourage the international community to continue to uphold the humanitarian spirit, scale up the relief to all affected people, and speed up the repair of civilian infrastructure, in order to mitigate the impact of the conflict on people’s lives.”

Beijing has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion but has called for sovereignty and territorial integrity to be respected and criticised Western sanctions on Moscow.

