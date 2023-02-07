Rescuers are searching for survivors in near freezing conditions. Photo: Reuters
Turkey-Syria earthquake: WHO chief warns of race against time as China joins international rescue efforts
- As the death toll passed 5,000, rescue teams continued their frantic efforts to find survivors in near-freezing conditions along the border
- Beijing is sending emergency personnel and has promised US$5.9 million in aid for Turkey, while it is also talking to Syria about its requirements
Rescuers are searching for survivors in near freezing conditions. Photo: Reuters