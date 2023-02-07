Rescuers are searching for survivors in near freezing conditions. Photo: Reuters
Turkey
China /  Diplomacy

Turkey-Syria earthquake: WHO chief warns of race against time as China joins international rescue efforts

  • As the death toll passed 5,000, rescue teams continued their frantic efforts to find survivors in near-freezing conditions along the border
  • Beijing is sending emergency personnel and has promised US$5.9 million in aid for Turkey, while it is also talking to Syria about its requirements

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying and Agencies

Updated: 9:26pm, 7 Feb, 2023

