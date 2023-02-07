The US is searching for debris off the coat of South Carolina after the balloon was shot down over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
The US is searching for debris off the coat of South Carolina after the balloon was shot down over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Spy row balloon is ours and doesn’t belong to America, says China

  • The foreign ministry in Beijing made its claim to ownership as the US military continued its search for debris after shooting it down over the weekend
  • China again insisted that it was a civilian balloon as Washington said it had ‘no intention or plan’ of returning the wreckage

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 9:44pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is searching for debris off the coat of South Carolina after the balloon was shot down over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
The US is searching for debris off the coat of South Carolina after the balloon was shot down over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE