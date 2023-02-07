The US is searching for debris off the coat of South Carolina after the balloon was shot down over the weekend. Photo: Reuters
Spy row balloon is ours and doesn’t belong to America, says China
- The foreign ministry in Beijing made its claim to ownership as the US military continued its search for debris after shooting it down over the weekend
- China again insisted that it was a civilian balloon as Washington said it had ‘no intention or plan’ of returning the wreckage
