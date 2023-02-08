Travellers head across the border into mainland China at the Lo Wu border control point in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China's border reopening
China /  Diplomacy

China’s cross-border travel hits 3-year high as Hong Kong and Macau checkpoints open fully

  • 676,000 cross-border trips on February 6 mark fresh post-pandemic record since January 8, when zero-Covid border controls were first eased
  • Chinese group tours resume to 20 destinations worldwide, but the US, Japan and South Korea are not on the list

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 6:16pm, 8 Feb, 2023

