China has asked the US to return the debris from the balloon, which it says posed no threat to US security. Photo: TNS
China has asked the US to return the debris from the balloon, which it says posed no threat to US security. Photo: TNS
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘Spy’ balloon row: US actions mean no point in Antony Blinken visit, senior Chinese diplomat says

  • Ambassador to France says US had apparently offered assurances that it would not shoot down the balloon and seemed to have accepted Beijing’s explanation
  • Lu Shaye tells French TV that it would have been ‘inappropriate’ for the US secretary of state to visit in the wake of Washington’s recent anti-China actions

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:03pm, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has asked the US to return the debris from the balloon, which it says posed no threat to US security. Photo: TNS
China has asked the US to return the debris from the balloon, which it says posed no threat to US security. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE