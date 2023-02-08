China has asked the US to return the debris from the balloon, which it says posed no threat to US security. Photo: TNS
‘Spy’ balloon row: US actions mean no point in Antony Blinken visit, senior Chinese diplomat says
- Ambassador to France says US had apparently offered assurances that it would not shoot down the balloon and seemed to have accepted Beijing’s explanation
- Lu Shaye tells French TV that it would have been ‘inappropriate’ for the US secretary of state to visit in the wake of Washington’s recent anti-China actions
