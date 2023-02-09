Ukraine has been receiving arms from Western countries. Photo: AP
Trying to achieve ‘complete victory on the battlefield’ won’t end Ukraine war, China’s EU ambassador says
- Fu Cong told a panel event in Brussels that Beijing wants the conflict to be resolved through negotiation and warned supplying arms might escalate the conflict
- China’s perceived support for Russia’s invasion has damaged an already fractious relationship and Fu previously said it put Beijing in a ‘difficult position’
