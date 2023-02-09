China has confirmed that it rejected a US offer of talks between Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (pictured) and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese balloon saga: China confirms it rejected US offer of defence minister talks

  • Beijing claims Washington may be stirring up an information war over the incident
  • The atmosphere for discussions was not ‘proper’, given US use of force to bring down vessel, Chinese defence ministry says

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 8:30pm, 9 Feb, 2023

