China has confirmed that it rejected a US offer of talks between Defence Minister Wei Fenghe (pictured) and his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. Photo: Reuters
Chinese balloon saga: China confirms it rejected US offer of defence minister talks
- Beijing claims Washington may be stirring up an information war over the incident
- The atmosphere for discussions was not ‘proper’, given US use of force to bring down vessel, Chinese defence ministry says
