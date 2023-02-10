China has rejected Washington’s claim that the balloon shot down on Saturday was for surveillance, insisting it was a civilian airship for meteorological research that went off track in bad weather. Photo: Reuters
Let trade be the ‘stabiliser’ to China-US relations after balloon saga, senior Chinese diplomat says
- Senior Chinese diplomat in Washington hopes business will make good use of China’s opening-up, regardless of latest controversy
- Xu Xueyuan says the incident should not be allowed to offset efforts by both sides to maintain stability in their relations
China has rejected Washington’s claim that the balloon shot down on Saturday was for surveillance, insisting it was a civilian airship for meteorological research that went off track in bad weather. Photo: Reuters