US Navy personnel recover debris from a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon brought down off the American east coast. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China and US need urgent talks on ‘spy balloon’ row, former top US official for Taiwan says

  • Aftershocks from balloon incident will affect US-China ties, warns Douglas Paal, former director of the de facto US embassy in Taiwan
  • Don’t wait to resolve issue until just before expected Xi-Biden meeting in November, Paal tells event on bilateral ties hosted by Beijing think tank

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 7:00pm, 10 Feb, 2023

