Chinese President Xi Jinping made a veiled criticism of the United States amid the row over an alleged spy balloon , saying the country would never accept hegemonic behaviour. Xi made the comments during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in Beijing on Friday, where he also told his guest: “Development is not the right of only a few countries.” “Engaging in ideological confrontation, politicising and weaponising economic, trade and scientific exchanges, pushing for decoupling, curbing and suppressing the development of other countries, and asking regional countries to take sides, all are acts of hegemony that are unpopular,” Xi said, according to state news agency Xinhua. China, Xi added, would “firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests so as to uphold international justice”. The remarks come amid the row over the downing of the balloon, which the US said was part of a high-altitude surveillance programme targeting more than 40 countries across five continents. Beijing denied the accusation, which it said was part of Washington-led information warfare against China, and insisted it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course. The discovery of the balloon prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a trip to China, and it has also emerged that Beijing turned down Washington’s request for a phone conversation between the two countries’ defence ministers. Trade can be ‘stabiliser’ to China-US ties after balloon saga: Chinese diplomat The row has increased concerns among Southeast Asian countries about how to avoid being sucked into the rivalry between the two powers. Describing Cambodia as “a diplomatic priority”, Xi said Beijing would continue to push for cooperation “in all fields from a holistic and strategic perspective”. The two sides should work together to build a “diamond hexagon” that covers areas including politics, industry, agriculture, security, energy and culture and people-to-people exchange, he added. Hun Sen said Cambodia and its people “have always stood with the Chinese people”. The 70-year-old, who has led the country since 1985, is one of the longest-serving leaders in the world, but there is growing speculation that he is seeking Beijing’s support to hand power over to his eldest son the 45-year-old Hun Manet , now the deputy commander in chief of the army who, according to Cambodian media, accompanied his father to Beijing. During Friday’s meeting, Xi told Hun Sen that China “firmly supports Cambodia to smoothly advance its major domestic political agenda”. Cambodia is set to hold a general election in July, the first since 2018, when the ruling Cambodian People’s Party’s victory was accused of using intimidatory tactics against the opposition to stay in power. Cambodia is also looking for Chinese capital to upgrade its infrastructure, and securing more investment is one of the main priorities from Hun Sen’s visit. Xi promised that China would encourage more investors to Cambodia to support the development of the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone and Cambodia’s infrastructure construction, according to a statement from the Chinese government. Li met Hun Sen earlier in Beijing, with the two sides pledging to support each others’ core interests. Srey Thamrong, Cambodia’s Minister Delegate, had said the two sides were expected to sign 12 deals during that meeting. Earlier in the day, Hun Sen also met executives from four Chinese state-owned engineering companies, including China Communications Construction Company and China Roads Corporation, and discussed a number of infrastructure plans, including the Phnom Penh-Poipet high speed railway , and a rail link for the capital’s airport. Cambodia’s Hun Sen wants ‘back in Beijing’s orbit’ amid US balancing act Cambodia is one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia but has witnessed rapid economic development in recent years. It had an average annual rate of 7.7 per cent between 1998 and 2019 thanks to garments export and tourism, according to the World Bank, which forecasts an economic growth of 5.2 per cent this year. Cambodia has a free-trade agreement with China, which came into force last year, and last week, Beijing also announced the start of negotiation for an upgraded free trade agreement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, whose members include Cambodia. .