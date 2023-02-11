China opened its first supermarket on the disputed artificial islands in late 2020, according to state media. Photo: QQ.com
South China Sea: disputed Spratly Islands now home to supermarkets for PLA soldiers
- The stores are located at military bases on three of Beijing’s artificial islands in the hotly contested archipelago, according to state media
- The shops provide groceries and other daily necessities for troops, who previously had to wait for monthly supply vessels, CCTV reports
