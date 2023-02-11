Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Group of Seven members last month to confirm further collaboration and deepen security cooperation with these countries. Photo: AFP
How fears over China are spurring Japan’s efforts to strengthen military power
- Tokyo has been working to strengthen its military relationship with the US and other Western countries to counter the strategic challenge from Beijing
- The pivot away from its traditional pacifist stance has caused concern in the region, and analysts say much depends on how it tries to allay those concerns
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Group of Seven members last month to confirm further collaboration and deepen security cooperation with these countries. Photo: AFP