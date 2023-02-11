Fo Guang Shan founder Hsing Yun died last weekend. Photo: CNA
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing calls off Taiwan trip to pay tribute to late monk Hsing Yun amid entry permit row

  • Mainland officials accuse the island of disregarding ‘humanitarianism’ by not allowing some members of a delegation to visit
  • Taiwanese authorities say there were security concerns

Amber Wang
Updated: 8:28pm, 11 Feb, 2023

