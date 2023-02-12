Angola’s dependence on oil leaves the country vulnerable whenever prices fall. Photo: AFP
‘Business as unusual’: a new era in ties between China and Angola

  • Beijing was a key player in the African country’s reconstruction after decades of civil war
  • But the oil-backed loans that drove that recovery are ebbing as both nations look for other partners

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00pm, 12 Feb, 2023

