Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China from Tuesday to Thursday as part of Beijing’s latest move to mend ties and cement cooperation with the Middle Eastern power . The Iranian leader was invited by President Xi Jinping , according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Raisi’s three-day visit comes after a joint declaration by Xi and leaders of Gulf states in December prompted frustrations in Tehran . In the joint statement, which wrapped up a summit between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Saudi Arabia, both sides agreed that GCC member United Arab Emirates should use negotiations to resolve its territorial disputes with Iran over islands in the Strait of Hormuz. Xi’s China-Arab summit success in Riyadh raises temperatures in Iran After the summit, China’s ambassador to Iran, Chang Hua, was summoned by the Iranian government to hear its side of the islands dispute. Iran also signalled its displeasure over the joint statement with visiting Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua , who led a delegation to Tehran one week after the summit. Hu said China firmly supported Iranian efforts to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity and was ready to work with Iran to promote bilateral cooperation. On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in September, Xi told Raisi that China viewed its relations with Iran from a “strategic and long-term perspective” and was ready to increase communication and coordination with Iran. In January last year, Beijing and Tehran announced plans to boost infrastructure and energy links as a landmark 25-year cooperation agreement came into force. Observers said Raisi’s visit would improve ties. Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, said he expected both sides to cement cooperation and ease the tensions that had simmered since the joint statement. However, Shi said the “substantial complications” in bilateral ties were unlikely to change, including the domestic turbulence in Iran, Tehran’s position on the Ukraine war and its hostilities with other Middle Eastern countries that China partners with for energy. “China is yet to find a real and much needed strategic partner in the region. There is still demand both from China and Iran to work closely economically and strategically,” Shi said. Beijing has repeatedly said China’s relations with Iran and Gulf countries do not target any third party. Beijing has cemented its footing in the Middle East since the United States pivoted away from the region during the administration of former US president Donald Trump. China looks to strengthen Arab ties as US pivots from Middle East Niu Xinchun, director of the Institute of Middle East Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), said Beijing should focus on economic and technological cooperation with the region and avoid being dragged into a “great power game” with Washington. In an article published on Tuesday, Niu said Beijing’s policy in the Middle East was not expected to undergo a major shift over the next few years and would continue to focus on economic rather than military ties. China has pledged to boost energy cooperation with Gulf countries and, as ties between Washington and Beijing have worsened, tried to expand the use of the Chinese currency in the oil trade to reduce reliance on the US dollar. “China will continue to cautiously manage its relations with Iran and other Middle East countries, trying to strike a balance,” Shi said.