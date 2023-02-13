The row over the appearance and shooting down of what the US said was a Chinese surveillance balloon, and China countered by describing it as one of its unmanned civilian airships, prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suspend a planned visit to China last week.

Wang emphasised at the press conference it was “completely an accident” that China’s civilian unmanned airship strayed into US airspace by force majeure.

“The US’ shooting down of the balloon is completely an abuse of force and an overreaction. We firmly oppose this,” he told the press conference.

The US had “abused” its technological advantages to carry out large-scale and “indiscriminate” wiretapping and stealing operations against the world, Wang said, adding that it violated the sovereignty and interests of other countries, international law and the basic norms of international relations.

“The United States is the world’s largest espionage habitual criminal and surveillance empire,” Wang said.

He said the US had sent 657 warships and planes to conduct close-in reconnaissance of China last year.