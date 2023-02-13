For the first time since a Chinese balloon that flew into US airspace was shot down on February 4, China has accused the US of sending its own balloons over China without permission. A foreign ministry spokesman said the US abused its technological advantages. Photo: US Navy/TNS
breaking | Chinese foreign ministry says US sent over 10 of its own high-altitude balloons illegally into China’s airspace

  • For the first time in the ‘spy balloon’ drama, Beijing accuses Americans of flying their own devices over China without permission
  • Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin says it was ‘completely an accident’ that China’s civilian unmanned airship strayed into US airspace

Updated: 5:41pm, 13 Feb, 2023

China says high-altitude balloons from the United States have sailed across Chinese airspace without permission more than 10 times since last year, according to a foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday.

“It is also common for US balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Since last year alone, US high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China’s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities. The first thing the US should do is to reflect on itself and change its own way, rather than slander, discredit or incite confrontation,” Wang said.

This is the first time since the most recent balloon saga that Beijing has accused Washington of deploying balloons in China. Wang was asked about details of US balloons flying over its territory almost two weeks into the row over a Chinese balloon shot down over US territory.

The row over the appearance and shooting down of what the US said was a Chinese surveillance balloon, and China countered by describing it as one of its unmanned civilian airships, prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to suspend a planned visit to China last week.

Wang emphasised at the press conference it was “completely an accident” that China’s civilian unmanned airship strayed into US airspace by force majeure.

“The US’ shooting down of the balloon is completely an abuse of force and an overreaction. We firmly oppose this,” he told the press conference.

The US had “abused” its technological advantages to carry out large-scale and “indiscriminate” wiretapping and stealing operations against the world, Wang said, adding that it violated the sovereignty and interests of other countries, international law and the basic norms of international relations.

“The United States is the world’s largest espionage habitual criminal and surveillance empire,” Wang said.

He said the US had sent 657 warships and planes to conduct close-in reconnaissance of China last year.

Wang said that in January this year, 64 military planes and ships were discovered by Beijing in the South China Sea, a development that “seriously endangered China’s national security and undermined regional peace and stability”.

Xinlu Liang joined the Post as a Graduate Trainee in 2021. Previously, she wrote obituaries for lives lost in California as a Covid-19 reporting intern at the Los Angeles Times and interned at Reuters Shenzhen Newsroom. She graduated with a Master’s in journalism from University of Southern California and a Bachelor's in English from Sun Yat-sen University.

