China’s military base in Djibouti officially opened in 2017. Photo: AFP
Why US fears over China’s military ambitions in Africa should focus on Atlantic, Indian Ocean ports
- Pentagon believes Beijing is planning to expand beyond Djibouti with bases in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Namibia, the Seychelles and Tanzania
- A PLA installation on the continent’s west coast or near strategic Indian Ocean maritime routes would pose biggest threat to Washington, observers say
