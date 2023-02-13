China’s military base in Djibouti officially opened in 2017. Photo: AFP
Why US fears over China’s military ambitions in Africa should focus on Atlantic, Indian Ocean ports

  • Pentagon believes Beijing is planning to expand beyond Djibouti with bases in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Namibia, the Seychelles and Tanzania
  • A PLA installation on the continent’s west coast or near strategic Indian Ocean maritime routes would pose biggest threat to Washington, observers say

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:06pm, 13 Feb, 2023

