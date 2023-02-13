Taiwan’s Premier Chen Chien-jen has rejected criticism that the island missed a golden opportunity to repair ties with Beijing after a group of mainland Chinese officials were barred from travelling to the island to pay tribute to the late Buddhist master Hsing Yun . On Monday, Fo Guang Shan, a Buddhist organisation founded by Hsing Yun, held a memorial service for the late monk at its monastery in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan. Hsing Yun died of illness on February 5 at the age of 95. Beijing had planned to send a 38-member delegation of cross-strait affairs officials and religious leaders to the service in Taiwan over the weekend, but called off the trip at the last minute after 12 of the group’s members were denied entry permits by the island’s authorities over security concerns. The denial prompted criticism from cross-strait affairs experts and others that authorities on the island had intentionally obstructed an opportunity for reconciliation with Beijing. Chen blamed the mainland side. “We have already approved the visits to Taiwan by all followers and relatives of the late master - from China, Hong Kong and Macau - to attend the grand ceremony,” Chen told reporters when asked to comment on the denial of the entry permits for the mainland official delegation. “As for the Chinese Communist Party officials, they did not follow and respect the long existing mechanism to apply for the visit. Because they did not apply, this condolence group was unable to attend the ceremony,” Chen said. He said Taiwan welcomed mainland officials to visit and to understand the opinions and good intentions of the island as long as bilateral exchanges were built on the basis of democracy, peace and equality. Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman with the State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) on Saturday called the denial of entry permits a “denial of basic humanitarianism … seriously hurting the feelings of most believers in Fo Guang Shan”. She blamed the island’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for forcing the group to cancel its trip. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), the island’s top mainland policy planner, said it had already issued entry permits for 120 followers and relatives of Hsing Yun, as well as for other religious figures from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. The council said that it had already approved 26 of the 38 mainland officials for the visit. Long Mingbiao, the deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office, and the 11 others were denied because they did not apply through an official procedure between the TAO and the MAC, and instead simply relayed their travel plans through Fo Guang Shan, the council said. Since some of the 12 officials had been targeted and threatened by certain Taiwanese protest groups during previous visits to Taiwan, according to the MAC, adding that it needed to discuss safety issues and other details with the mainland side directly before it could issue their permits. Chang Hsien-yao, former MAC vice-chairman under Ma Ying-jeou’s Kuomintang administration, said the DPP government missed a good opportunity to ease strained cross-strait relations and lower tensions . ‘It’s good business’: US firms in Taiwan revise mainland China conflict plans “If maintaining peace and stability is the grand strategy of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, it is a greatly welcomed move for active or retired mainland officials to visit Taiwan to increase understanding and mutual trust,” he told reporters in Taipei. He said if the visit by the mainland official delegation was for political or policy reasons, Beijing would certainly have needed to go through official application procedures. However, paying tribute to Hsing Yun was more like a civilian exchange, he said. Chang said what the MAC did was not only disrespectful to the late monk, it also blocked a chance for the resumption of official cross-strait exchanges, which were suspended in 2016 after Tsai Ing-wen was elected president and refused to accept Beijing’s one-China principle. Chao Chien-ming, another former MAC vice-chairman, said the DPP authorities should have waived the entry permit procedures with the mainland as long as the visit was for humanitarian – not political – reasons. Former defence minister Feng Shih-kuan also said Taiwan could have used the opportunity to promote its religious freedom and open society through the visits. Former DPP Tainan magistrate Su Huan-chih said religion called for forgiveness, adding that the MAC should have allowed the mainland officials to visit to help resolve the cross-strait stalemate . But DPP lawmaker Cheng Yun-peng said it was an act of disrespect and trampling of the existing system for the mainland side to try to bypass established procedures to apply for such a visit. “The mainland side obviously did not want to go through the official government-to-government mechanism due to political concerns,” he said, referring to Beijing’s reluctance to create the impression that Taiwan enjoys equal status to that of the mainland. Taiwan’s KMT urged to defend 1992 ‘one China’ consensus alongside Beijing Tens of thousands of followers flocked to the Fo Guang Shan memorial early Monday to pay their respects to Hsing Yun. Top Taiwanese leaders, including President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Chien-jen and Eric Chu, head of the main opposition Kuomintang party , were among the mourners to pay tribute to the late monk. Tsai also issued a citation to honour the late master for promoting humanism in Taiwan and elsewhere. On Sunday, the late monk was honoured in a separate memorial service in Yixing, Jiangsu province by Long and other senior mainland officials, as well as by Buddhist and civilian representatives, for his work to promote peaceful relations across the Taiwan Strait.