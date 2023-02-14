Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi at a security conference later this week, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be their first face-to-face talks since an uproar over a Chinese balloon led to a new spike in tension. Blinken and Wang would meet at the Munich Security Conference, which runs February 17 to February 19, provided both sides agree, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The top US diplomat cancelled his trip to Beijing that had been set for last week after the US identified an alleged Chinese spy balloon hovering over US airspace. The US said it would send the wrong impression to have Blinken visit while the balloon was still aloft. A day after the trip was cancelled, the Pentagon shot down the balloon off South Carolina. The US claims the balloon was part of a global surveillance programme. China has insisted that it was a weather-monitoring device that blew off course. Since the first balloon, more unidentified objects have been detected in North American airspace, with three of them shot down in recent days. On Monday, China accused the US of sending more than 10 balloons over its territory since the beginning of 2022. Wang Yi to state China’s case in Moscow and Munich as Ukraine war enters 2nd year That prompted a denial from National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson, who called the claim “latest example of China scrambling to do damage control”. A senior administration official, asked about the possibility of a meeting, said the US is constantly assessing its options for diplomacy but has nothing to announce. The National Security Council and State Department declined to comment, as did the Chinese embassy.