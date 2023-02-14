The Philippine coastguard released this picture which allegedly shows a vessel from its Chinese counterpart shining a “military grade laser light” near Second Thomas Shoal on February 6. Photo: AFP
Philippines files protest over Chinese coastguard use of laser against its boat after Beijing defends action

  • Manila says Chinese coastguard tried to block resupply of Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands on February 6
  • Incident near the shoal was an ‘intrusion without permission’ by the Philippine side, Chinese foreign ministry says

Liu Zhen
Updated: 2:52pm, 14 Feb, 2023

