The Philippine coastguard released this picture which allegedly shows a vessel from its Chinese counterpart shining a “military grade laser light” near Second Thomas Shoal on February 6. Photo: AFP
Philippines files protest over Chinese coastguard use of laser against its boat after Beijing defends action
- Manila says Chinese coastguard tried to block resupply of Filipino troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands on February 6
- Incident near the shoal was an ‘intrusion without permission’ by the Philippine side, Chinese foreign ministry says
