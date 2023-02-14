Children walk on a street in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris in Syria on February 11, 2023. Photo: Reuters
2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake
China /  Diplomacy

At UN, China calls for Syria sanctions to be lifted to give children hit by war and quakes ‘hope of survival’

  • Unilateral sanctions deprive many children in Syria of their fundamental rights to development and survival, says UN envoy Zhang Jun
  • He urges ‘the last country in the world’ – the US – to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child without delay

Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 4:24pm, 14 Feb, 2023

