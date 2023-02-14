Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Beijing on Tuesday morning at the start of a three-day trip to China. Photo: Handout
Iranian president on China deal mission as both countries confront Western pressure

  • Ebrahim Raisi says he will also try to advance a wide-ranging 25-year agreement signed with Beijing in 2021
  • Tehran and Beijing are trying to breathe new life into their economies in the aftermath of Covid and sanctions

Laura Zhou

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Feb, 2023

