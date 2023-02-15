China will start issuing visas to South Korean visitors after Seoul dropped restrictions on Chinese arrivals. Photo: AP
South Korea
China /  Diplomacy

China reopens to South Korean visitors, ending Covid-19 tit-for-tat

  • Short-term visas will once again be available from Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul has announced
  • The decision follows hard on the heels of Seoul’s decision to lift restrictions on arrivals from China

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Feb, 2023

