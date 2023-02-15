China reopens to South Korean visitors, ending Covid-19 tit-for-tat

China will start issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in Seoul said on Thursday morning. Business, transit and general visas for personal visits will be reinstated, the embassy said in a statement, issued days after South Korea’s decision to restart issuing visas for Chinese visitors. According to Seoul, the number of Covid-19 infections among Chinese arrivals had dropped significantly and included only known variants of the virus. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning last week described Seoul’s lifting of visa restrictions as “a step in the right direction”. “China will actively consider the resumption of short-term visas for South Korean citizens on a reciprocal basis. We hope that the Republic of Korea will work with China to create more convenience for the normal flow of people between the two sides,” she said last Friday. South Korea suspended short-term visas for Chinese visitors last month after China’s sudden abandonment of its zero-Covid policy in favour of living with the virus. A national wave of infections and deaths followed in December, prompting some countries to impose travel restrictions, such as compulsory testing, for visitors from China out of concern for new variants. In retaliation Beijing halted short-term visas for South Korean and Japanese visitors on January 10, but restarted issuing visas to Japanese visitors on January 29. More to follow...