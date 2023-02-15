China has accused the US of “seriously undermining” efforts since last year’s G20 summit to stabilise ties between the two countries, a new low in relations since a war of words erupted over the balloon saga. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin also said “a large number” of high-altitude balloon s had been released from the United States for “continuous global navigation”. The balloons had flown over Chinese airspace without China’s permission more than 10 times since May , with some going above the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, Wang said on Wednesday. “What the US has done has seriously impacted and damaged the efforts and process of stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting,” he said, referring to a summit in November between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Wang urged the US not to take further action that would harm China’s interests, and not to escalate tension. Four objects have been shot down over North America in the past fortnight. Washington identified the first one as a surveillance balloon, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to China. China said the object was a weather balloon that had accidentally strayed into US airspace. “China has repeatedly explained to the US side that a Chinese civil airship strayed into US airspace due to force majeure , but the US side said nothing about its balloons illegally flying over China’s airspace without China’s approval, and claimed that China was spreading false information,” Wang said. He said the US had turned a deaf ear to China’s explanation and insisted on using force against the civilian airship. “It obviously overreacted and seriously violated the spirit of international law and international practice.” Wang urged the US not to take further action that would harm China’s interests and “not to escalate and expand tensions”. He urged the US to offer explanations to China and the international community and stop smearing and attacking China. “China reserves the right to make further necessary reactions,” he said.