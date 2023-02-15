China has called on Japan and South Korea to avoid following the US stance on the “spy balloon” issue that has caused a fresh spike in Beijing’s tensions with Washington . The Chinese foreign ministry also urged Tokyo not to “make a fuss”, after it said at least three unidentified flying objects observed in Japanese skies since 2019 were “strongly presumed to be unmanned reconnaissance balloons flown by China”. In its statement late on Tuesday, the Japanese Ministry of Defence said it had “strongly demanded China’s government confirm the facts” on the sightings in November 2019, June 2020 and September 2021, and ensure “that such a situation not occur again in the future”. “The Japanese side should stop following the US to engage in artificial speculation and make a fuss,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Wednesday, adding that China was firmly opposed to any attacks based on rumours. China has said its civilian unmanned airship, which was shot down by the US military, strayed into American airspace “completely” by accident in a force majeure event. “The Japanese side should uphold an objective and impartial position, take a correct view of this unforeseen situation caused by force majeure , and stop following the US to engage in artificial speculation and exploit the issue.” China also made a similar appeal to South Korea earlier, with vice foreign minister Sun Weidong telling Korean ambassador Chung Jae-ho that Seoul should “discern right from wrong and make objective, rational and fair judgments”. Beijing says US sent over 10 balloons illegally into China’s airspace During their meeting on Tuesday, Sun “clarified China’s position over the US’ downing of Chinese civilian unmanned airships” and the two sides also exchanged views over issues of common concern, according to a foreign ministry statement. Observers in China said Beijing might need to carefully manage ties with leading trade partners Japan and South Korea – both major US allies in the region – following the balloon controversy. This came as deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman said the US was doubling down on aligning with Japan and Korea to counter China. Wang Yong, a professor at Peking University, said the balloon saga would further hurt China’s ties with both Asian neighbours. “The relationship between China and South Korea will become more challenging,” Wang said. “Nationalist sentiments, historical reasons, and conflict between China and the US will continue to affect bilateral ties. “China, South Korea and Japan have to work together to establish mutual trust mechanisms, [as well as] communication and negotiation mechanisms, or future prospects will worsen and possibly lead to regional wars.” Beijing’s historically complicated ties with both nations worsened most recently over tit-for-tat Covid-19 travel curbs, following a surge in cases in mainland China after the abrupt lifting of pandemic controls late last year. However, all such restrictions have since been rolled back . Japan and South Korea were not the only countries to impose travel restrictions on Chinese travellers to prevent the import of Covid-19 infections. But a furious Beijing slammed the rules as discriminatory as it took “reciprocal countermeasures”. But Beijing resumed visa services for Japanese nationals on January 29, and announced on Wednesday that visa issuance for South Koreans would also restart from Saturday, one week after Seoul once again began accepting short-term visa applications from Chinese nationals. Additional reporting by Sylvie Zhuang