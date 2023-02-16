WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said his agency sent a letter to a “top official in China” to ask for cooperation in studying the origins of Covid-19. Photo: AFP
WHO chief says agency will ‘continue to push’ to uncover Covid’s origins
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it is ‘scientifically correct and morally correct’ to pursue investigation into how pandemic started
- The remarks come amid reports that the UN health body has abandoned probe because of challenges in conducting studies in China
