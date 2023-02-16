Senior management personnel of the two US enterprises will be prohibited from entering mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Senior management personnel of the two US enterprises will be prohibited from entering mainland China. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing sanctions US firms Lockheed Martin, Raytheon over Taiwan arms sales

  • Both firms will be prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to mainland China, and banned from new investments there
  • Their senior management personnel will also be barred from entry

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 5:41pm, 16 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Senior management personnel of the two US enterprises will be prohibited from entering mainland China. Photo: Reuters
Senior management personnel of the two US enterprises will be prohibited from entering mainland China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE