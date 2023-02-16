Beijing added Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles and Defence to its sanctions list on Thursday for their involvement in Taiwan arms sales. According to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry, the two US weapons firms will be prohibited from engaging in import and export activities related to mainland China. They will also be banned from making new investments in the country. The entry of senior management personnel of the two enterprises will also be prohibited and fines will be imposed, according to the statement. This comes after China warned yesterday that it would retaliate against the US over violations of its sovereignty and security, after the two countries rowed over the alleged “spy balloon” dispute. More to come …