Two Chinese students were among the victims of a mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday, China’s consulate in Chicago said in a statement on Thursday. The two students remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after undergoing surgeries, according to the statement. Three people were killed and five others were critically injured – all of them students – when a gunman opened fire on the campus, according to media reports. Hours after the attack, the university police said they found the suspect dead off campus with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The gunman did not appear to be affiliated with the university, and a motive for the attack had not yet been established, police said. ‘We can’t just sit there’: mass shootings spur more Asian-Americans to buy guns The gunman had been previously arrested on a weapons charge, and had a note on him that threatened schools in New Jersey, The New York Times reported. The Chinese consulate reached out to the Chinese Students Association at the university, urging the students to be extra cautious and contact the police or the consulate if they felt in danger. More than 2,000 Chinese students are enrolled at the university. In its statement, the consulate also urged all Chinese citizens within its consular region of nine states to remain vigilant and take all precautions to ensure their safety. In the wake of recent gun violence in the United States, many people, including Chinese citizens, had been injured or killed, the consulate said. Monday’s rampage was the third time this year that Chinese nationals have been injured or killed in gun violence in the US. At least five Chinese nationals died in separate shootings in Monterey Park, California on January 21, and in Half Moon Bay, California on January 23. Dispute over US$100 repair bill may have sparked Half Moon Bay killings In 2021, two Chinese students were shot dead in separate attacks at the University of Chicago, about 350km (220 miles) from Michigan State University. Administrators at Michigan State have cancelled all classes until the end of the week. “We must take time to think, mourn and be together,” Teresa K. Woodruff, the university’s president, said in a speech on Wednesday, during a campus-wide vigil. She encouraged “everyone to honour their feelings and find comfort and solace in the close bonds that knit [us] together”, adding that she was grateful to all those who offered condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims. According to data from Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group, Monday’s attack was the 67th mass shooting incident in the US.