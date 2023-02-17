China’s top diplomat Wang Yi shakes hands with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to the French president, in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s top diplomat plays up belt and road in Europe as Beijing seeks to ‘make up for lost time’ in ties
- In Paris, Wang Yi says Sino-French relations should be example for other countries, calls for resuming dialogues on energy, aerospace and tourism
- He also stresses global infrastructure strategy’s role in boosting Chinese ties with Italy
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi shakes hands with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to the French president, in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua