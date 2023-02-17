European Union countries will phase out Covid-19 restrictions on travellers from China in the coming weeks, following a joint decision by health experts from the bloc’s 27 member states. The curbs imposed on January 4 – days before Beijing reopened its international borders – include pre-departure testing for travellers from China, who are also subject to random testing upon arrival. Those two measures will be phased out by the end of February and the middle of March, respectively. According to the Swedish presidency of the EU, member states met on Thursday to evaluate the measures and agreed on the changes “in light of the recent epidemiological developments and taking into account the opinion of the Health Security Committee”. The moves were also agreed to by non-EU members of the Schengen border-free travel region – Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Italy had earlier switched its compulsory arrival tests for travellers from China to random swabbing, in a sign that European countries are open to easing restrictions. But pre-departure tests are still required. Ahead of the announcement from the European bloc, China’s foreign ministry said it was “glad to see” Chinese tourists boosting the recovery of tourism and economic growth in many countries. “As outbound trips continue to recover, economic contact and people-to-people exchange between China and the wider world will further deepen, adding more confidence and dynamism to the world economic recovery,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday. “We hope Chinese tourists will enjoy a safe and easy travel environment, take good care of themselves and travel with civility while they are abroad.” WHO chief says agency will ‘continue to push’ to uncover Covid’s origins More than a dozen countries had imposed measures on travellers from China – including flight bans, in-flight masking and compulsory testing – after Beijing abruptly abandoned its zero-Covid policy in December, resulting in a surge in cases. Tokyo and Seoul had imposed visa restrictions that affected Chinese nationals but not all travellers from China. Beijing retaliated by halting short-term visas for South Korean and Japanese visitors on January 10. Earlier this month China reported a nearly 90 per cent drop in Covid-19 deaths and severe cases among hospital patients after infections peaked in January. Many countries have since reopened their doors to Chinese travellers. South Korea ended its travel restrictions on Chinese nationals last week, resuming short-term visas for Chinese visitors. Beijing reciprocated by also restarting issuance of short-term visas to South Koreans . According to Seoul, the number of Covid-19 infections among Chinese arrivals has dropped significantly and the cases include only known variants of the virus. China’s latest wave of infections has also been on a steady decline nationwide. The Japanese embassy also resumed its visa service in China in late January, followed by Beijing resuming its visa issuance to Japanese nationals.