National Security Council spokesman John Kirby discussing President Joe Biden’s anticipated call with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a White House press briefing on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

White House laments continuing lack of military dialogue with China

  • ‘The lines are open. Unfortunately the military lines aren’t,’ National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says
  • Washington had not yet formally asked Beijing to schedule a call between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Mark Magnier
Updated: 7:03am, 18 Feb, 2023

