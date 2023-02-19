US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a 2022 meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Bali. Photo: AP
At Munich meeting, Antony Blinken tells Wang Yi balloon incident ‘must never again occur’

  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned China’s top envoy Wang Yi about consequences of providing material support to Russia in Ukraine war
  • Blinken reaffirmed to Wang that there has been no change to US One-China policy

Mark Magnier in New Yorkand Orange Wang

Updated: 6:21am, 19 Feb, 2023

