US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a 2022 meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Bali. Photo: AP
At Munich meeting, Antony Blinken tells Wang Yi balloon incident ‘must never again occur’
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also warned China’s top envoy Wang Yi about consequences of providing material support to Russia in Ukraine war
- Blinken reaffirmed to Wang that there has been no change to US One-China policy
