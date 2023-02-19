China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat calls for closer EU ties as Beijing faces pressure to help end Ukraine war

  • In meeting with Wang Yi, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urges Beijing to ‘engage with Russia to end the aggression’
  • Charming Brussels and attempting to stabilise US ties while supporting Moscow will be ‘hard feat’ for Wang, analyst says

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 4:00pm, 19 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE