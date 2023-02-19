China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top diplomat calls for closer EU ties as Beijing faces pressure to help end Ukraine war
- In meeting with Wang Yi, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell urges Beijing to ‘engage with Russia to end the aggression’
- Charming Brussels and attempting to stabilise US ties while supporting Moscow will be ‘hard feat’ for Wang, analyst says
China’s top diplomat Wang Yi stressed that Beijing and Brussels were not “rivals” during a meeting with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg