Beijing does not wish to see any escalation in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, China’s top diplomat said as the war approaches the one-year mark . “China has always stood on the side of peace and dialogue, and has always insisted on urging peace and promoting talks,” State Councillor Wang Yi told Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday. “We do not want to see the crisis in Ukraine prolonged and expanded, and are willing to work with the international community to avoid further deterioration of the situation and persistently strive for peace,” said Wang, who is also director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission. Facing pressure over Ukraine, China’s top diplomat calls for closer EU ties According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Kuleba said Ukraine valued China’s international status and influence as well as its position on the political settlement of the crisis and expected Beijing to “continue to play a constructive role”. On Twitter, Kuleba said Wang “reaffirmed China’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences”. The meeting was held as China, newly emerged from three years of Covid-19 controls, ramps up efforts to restore ties with Europe that have frayed because of Beijing’s support of Moscow. As the next stop on his European tour , Wang is expected to visit Russia on Wednesday – just two days before the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has repeatedly called for peace talks and declined to join sanctions against Russia, and its “no-limits” partnership with Moscow has been met with concern from the US and many European countries. Earlier during the Munich conference, Wang said China would release a position paper on the Ukraine war, but did not give details on when it would be published. Top diplomats from China and US meet on sidelines of Munich conference On Saturday, Wang had what Beijing called “an informal meeting” with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the security conference, their first since the recent balloon saga pulled already strained ties to a new low. The US State Department said Blinken warned Wang about the “implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion”. According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang said Beijing would not accept US “finger-pointing or even coercion targeting China-Russia relations”. “The US, as a major country, has every reason to work for a political settlement of the crisis instead of fanning the flames or profiting from it,” Wang said.