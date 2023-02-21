Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang speaks at a forum in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Foreign minister urges West to ‘stop throwing blame at China’ over Ukraine
- Qin Gang also called for countries to stop comparing Ukraine with Taiwan and said Beijing was ‘deeply concerned’ conflict could spiral out of control
- He was launching a Global Security Initiative concept paper that calls for ‘legitimate and reasonable security concerns’ of nations to be addressed
