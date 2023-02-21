US President Joe Biden’s unannounced visit to Kyiv has put China in an awkward position, apart from raising the stakes for Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the one-year mark for his invasion of Ukraine. To Beijing, Biden’s surprise trip almost looked like a diplomatic ambush – at least partly designed to show it in a bad light over its close alignment with Moscow – while also putting China’s dubious war stance on the spot on the eve of top diplomat Wang Yi ’s visit to Russia. The American leader’s visit came close on the heels of the untoward bilateral spat over an alleged Chinese “spy balloon” in US airspace, as well as insinuations by Wang’s US counterpart Antony Blinken that Beijing was “considering providing lethal support to Russia”. ‘Red line’: Europe warns China not to send weapons to Russia While it remains unclear how credible the intelligence cited by Blinken could be, the US moves appear to have got under Beijing’s skin. The Chinese state-controlled propaganda apparatus soon resumed the anti-US tirades that had been suspended since Biden’s November sit-down with President Xi Jinping in Bali. And Wang, then foreign minister and now Xi’s top foreign policy aide, slammed the US reaction to the Chinese balloon hours before he met Blinken in Munich – labelling Biden’s decision to shoot it down as “ almost hysterical ”. However, it is nonetheless true that China is about to decide whether to upgrade its ties with Russia, with Xi planning a state visit to Moscow soon. It will probably be the most important diplomatic decision for China in decades, particularly if Beijing chooses to offer material support to Moscow in its war in Ukraine. The stakes are simply too high, not just for how the war could proceed, but also the lasting implications for China’s own geopolitical standing. Biden’s appearance in Kyiv and his promise to stand with Ukraine “as long as it takes” – just days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion – have no doubt deepened the dilemma for Beijing’s decision-makers, as it becomes increasingly harder for an aspiring power like China to justify its self-proclaimed neutrality on Ukraine. Although Beijing has so far trod carefully, avoiding providing weapons and other substantial support to Moscow, Xi has yet to speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky to China: there would be a ‘world war’ if you ally with Russia Zelensky – in two separate interviews this week – warned of a “world war” should China choose to ally with Russia against the West, indicating Kyiv’s growing frustration with Beijing. “I don’t think it’s possible [for China to be on Ukraine’s side],” Zelensky told German daily Die Welt. “But I do see an opportunity for China to make a pragmatic assessment of what is happening here. “Because if China allies itself with Russia, there will be a world war, and I do think that China is aware of that.” In another interview, with Italian newspaper Corriere della Serra, Zelensky said he had publicly called on Chinese leaders not to provide any support to Russia. Russia, on the other hand, has been keen to exploit China’s vulnerability, by portraying Wang’s trip and Xi’s planned visit as Beijing’s endorsement of the invasion. In a State of the Nation address on Tuesday, Putin doubled down on his accusations against the US, Nato and the West, blaming them for fanning the flames of a global war designed to destroy Russia. It would be almost unthinkable for China to fully accept Putin’s talking points and get itself further involved in the escalating war, despite Beijing’s need to stick with one of its remaining big allies in the face of a US-led encirclement effort . Putin accuses West of stoking global war to destroy Russia It is after all not China’s war to fight and it would be folly for Beijing to incriminate itself at this sensitive time, ruining its own efforts to ease tensions with the US and the West, especially when Moscow is clearly on the losing side. The Ukraine war has in a sense become an acid test of China’s readiness to live up to its potential and aspirations to become a global leader. As China’s relations with the US hit rock bottom over the “spy balloon” fiasco, Chinese leaders obviously cannot afford to push Europe further away by being seen as Putin’s enabler. It is time for China to distance itself from Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and demonstrate its ability to rein in the reckless Russian strongman leader. It is imperative that Beijing act to “bring the current hostilities to a halt as soon as possible”, as Wang put it himself in Hungary on Monday.