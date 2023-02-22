A day after a surprise visit to Kyiv, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated “unwavering” support for Ukraine during a speech in Poland ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion. “Our support for Ukraine will not waver, Nato will not be divided and we will not tire.” “President Putin’s lust for land and power will fail and Ukrainian people’s love for their country will prevail”, he declared in Warsaw, vowing that “democracies in the world will stand guard over freedom today, tomorrow and forever”. The renewed pitch came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the West for turning “local conflicts” into “global confrontations” and announced that he would pull Russia out of its last nuclear non-proliferation treaty with the United States. In his annual state-of-the-nation address to the Russian parliament, Putin showed no intention of ending the invasion of Ukraine. However, he also declined to lay out any plan to win the war, which Russia had originally assumed would take merely days when it began on February 24, 2022. Accompanying Biden in Warsaw was Polish President Andrzej Duda, who thanked the US for strengthening Nato to make sure that “it does not cross anybody’s mind to attack our land”. “I believe that this brutal Russian assertiveness will be punished in Ukraine,” Duda said, predicting that “Russia will have to leave Ukrainian land with shame”. Earlier in the day, Biden and Duda held closed-door meetings. Poland has been a primary staging area both for sending supplies into Ukraine and for receiving refugees from its neighbour. Expressing his gratitude for Poland’s “cooperation and help” in his opening statement, Biden described the bilateral ties as a “critical, critical, critical relationship to the United States”. Since the invasion began, Poland has welcomed over 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees – more than any other European country. Putin suspends Russia’s involvement in key nuclear arms pact US According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Poland has also vowed more than €2.4 billion (US$2.56 billion) in military aid to Ukraine. Additionally, Poland has played a key transit role in delivering international military assistance to Ukraine. Biden arrived in Warsaw on Monday after making a five-hour secret trip to Kyiv – his first to Ukraine since the war began. In Kyiv, Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announcing US$500 million in new military aid. According to the White House, the US has pledged nearly US$45 billion in total aid to Ukraine. The purpose of his visit, Biden said on Sunday, was to reiterate “unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”. Duda hailed Biden’s trip to Kyiv as a “political signal” that the free world is with Ukraine, boosting the morale of Ukrainians. “I can imagine it was not easy, especially for all those who are responsible for our security, sir,” Duda added. “All of us were looking at what you did yesterday.” The message of solidarity and unity remained the major theme of a statement released by Group of 7 foreign ministers on Tuesday, calling on the broader international community to reject Russia’s “brutal expansionism” and “blatant violation of the international norms”. China’s Xi preparing to visit Russia for summit with Putin, US report says During his address in Warsaw, Biden also said that the US would impose new sanctions against Russian and “all those responsible for the war this week, together with our partners”. According to the White House, the US has sanctioned more than 2,000 Russian individuals and entities for their role in Russia’s war efforts. Biden did not mention China, but his trip came as Chinese President Xi Jinping was reportedly preparing to visit Moscow to meet with Putin in April or early May, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the plan. Xi is expected to use the meeting to push for multiparty peace talks on Ukraine and reiterate Beijing’s calls that nuclear weapons not be used, according to the report, adding that arrangements for the trip were at an early stage and that the timing had not been finalised. Russia’s foreign ministry said in January that Xi’s visit would be “the central event” in Moscow-Beijing relations this year, although China has yet to confirm the trip. Beijing has been under increasing pressure from the West on its close ties with Moscow and its position on the war in Ukraine in recent days. In his discussions with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, on Saturday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned about “implications and consequences” should China provide material support to Russia or help Moscow to systemically evade sanctions. In an interview with CBS News on Saturday, Blinken said that China is considering providing “lethal support” to Russia. Nato chief concerned China will arm Russia in Ukraine On the same day, Wang told the Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba that Beijing did not want the conflict “prolonged” and would work with the international community to “persistently strive for peace”. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday also urged the West not to use the Ukraine war to pressure China, noting that Beijing was “deeply concerned” that the conflict could spiral out of control and that it would continue to promote peace talks.