A group of Taiwanese officials in charge of foreign and security affairs met their American counterparts in closed-door talks in the United States on Tuesday as US-China tensions over the balloon row continued to simmer. The talks – usually held in secret but flagged in a news report days before they took place – came as the United States sent a deputy assistant secretary of state to Taipei for a cooperation programme, a move observers said would further strain the already complex relations between Washington, Beijing and Taipei. Led by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and National Security Council secretary general Wellington Koo, the Taiwanese delegation met senior US officials from the White House, and State and Defence departments at the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) on Tuesday. According to Taiwanese media, the talks, which were part of a special dialogue between the US and Taiwan , lasted for seven hours and Wu and Koo did not take questions from the media as they left the AIT. Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency and Taipei-based United Daily News, which sent reporters to cover the event, said the US officials in the talks included deputy national security adviser Jon Finer and Laura Rosenberger, the National Security Council’s (NSC) senior director for China and Taiwan. Also present were Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, NSC director for China Rush Doshi, and Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China. Officials from the State Department included deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, and Rick Waters, China coordinator and deputy assistant secretary of state for China and Taiwan. James Moriarty, head of the AIT – which represents the US on the island in the absence of official ties – and AIT Taipei director Sandra Oudkirk also attended the talks. The discussions have been held privately for years to avoid drawing the ire of Beijing, but plans for the meeting were leaked to the Financial Times on Saturday ahead of a face-to-face meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, over the suspected “spy” balloon row. The US military shot down a balloon earlier this month, claiming it was sent by Beijing for surveillance, accusations denied by the mainland which said the balloon was a civilian research aircraft accidentally blown off course. Wang Kung-yi, director of the Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, a Taipei think tank, said it was not known if plans for the talks were deliberately leaked to news outlets. “Usually these kinds of talks between Taipei and Washington have been kept quiet. After the leak, none of the Taiwanese or US officials were willing to confirm the meeting took place,” he said, also noting that the report appeared before the Blinken-Wang meeting in Munich on the weekend. “This could be a message for Beijing that Washington-Taipei relations have remained rock solid and that the US was unlikely to yield to Beijing’s demands in the Blinken-Wang talks.” Wang Kung-yi said the Taiwanese and US officials were expected to have discussed sensitive issues such as the future of ties after Tsai Ing-wen ’s second four-year presidency ends in 2024. “They might also [have discussed] issues including US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to visit Taiwan and a possible visit or stopover by Tsai in the US later this year,” Wang said. Taiwanese media reported Tsai might visit her alma mater Cornell University in the US in May or June or make a stopover in the US on her way to visit one of the island’s allies in Latin America. Taiwan’s foreign ministry and the Presidential Office said they would make public her visit at an appropriate time if there was a concrete plan. Meanwhile, Camille Dawson, US deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, was in Taipei for a US-Taiwan Education Initiative event on Wednesday. Dawson – whose role in the bureau includes public diplomacy, and regional as well as security policy – was joined at the event by AIT-Washington managing director Ingrid Larson and AIT-Taipei acting director Jeremy Cornforth. The cooperation programme, launched in late 2020, aims to promote exchanges with American students who want to learn Mandarin and US teachers who are hired to help Taiwan reach a goal of becoming a more bilingual society by 2030, according to the foreign ministry.