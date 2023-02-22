China has called on the United Nations to investigate the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines , describing the blasts as a “deliberate act” by state actors. At a UN Security Council briefing on Tuesday, Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun said China shared the position of many countries in calling for an investigation “to uncover the truth and identify those responsible”. Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage “It is increasingly clear that what happened to the Nord Stream pipelines was by no means an accident, but rather a deliberate act. From the perspective of physical conditions , it is hard to imagine that any non-state actor would be capable of carrying out such destruction alone,” Zhang said. The two pipelines – Nord Stream 1 and 2 – were sabotaged on September 26, about a month after Moscow cut off gas supplies. Nord Stream 1 had carried Russian gas to Germany, while Nord Stream 2 had yet to enter service. Germany had suspended its certification process of the pipeline just before Russia invaded Ukraine. Separate investigations being carried out by Denmark, Sweden and Germany have concluded that the pipelines were extensively damaged “by powerful explosions due to sabotage”. But Russia, which called for the Security Council meeting, has been barred from the international investigations into the attacks. Supporting Russia’s urgent call for a UN-led international investigation, Zhang said: “Any deliberate sabotage of transboundary infrastructure is a malicious act. Failure to find out why it happened and who is behind the destruction will send a wrong signal to those with ill intentions and make them believe that they can get away with whatever they do.” He also made an apparent reference to a report on February 8 by journalist Seymour Hersh, claiming that American navy divers planted remotely triggered explosives during a Nato maritime exercise – Baltic Operation 22 – which later damaged the Russian-operated pipelines. White House rejects report that US was behind Nord Stream sabotage Two weeks before the February 24 invasion, Hersh also noted, US President Joe Biden promised publicly that the US “will bring an end” to the new Nord Stream 2 if Russia attacked Ukraine. The Russian company behind the pipelines was also sanctioned by the US. The “covert sea operation” was prompted by Biden’s view that Russian President Vladimir Putin would use the pipelines to “weaponise natural gas for his political and territorial ambitions”, giving Russia political leverage over Germany and western Europe that could be used to weaken their commitment to Ukraine after Russia invaded, Hersh reported. The White House has described the Hersh report as “complete fiction”, and the Central Intelligence Agency similarly called the report “completely and utterly false”. Moscow, which has alleged that the US was behind the explosions , said it should be taken seriously. Zhang said China’s request for “convincing explanations from relevant parties” was “entirely legitimate and reasonable”. “Faced with such detailed materials and comprehensive evidence, a simple statement of ‘utterly false and complete fiction’ is obviously not enough to answer the many questions and concerns raised around the world,” Zhang said. “Finding a way to dodge today’s meeting does not mean that truth can be concealed.” Security Council diplomats said there was opposition to the Russian draft resolution calling for a UN investigation.