China, Japan voice concerns during first security talks in 4 years

China and Japan are holding security talks for the first time in four years in a bid to ease tensions, with Tokyo raising the issue of suspected Chinese spy balloons in its airspace and Beijing taking aim at the new Japanese defence policy. At the start of the two-day dialogue in Tokyo on Wednesday, Sun Weidong, China’s foreign vice-minister, expressed concern over “Japan’s release of its new defence and security documents ” in December. “The international security situation has undergone vast changes and we are seeing the return of unilateralism, protectionism and a Cold War mentality,” Sun told his Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada. It was the first meeting between officials from the two nations since Japan last week said at least three unidentified flying objects that flew over its airspace from 2019 to 2021 were “strongly suspected” to have been Chinese unmanned spy balloons . Yamada voiced concern over the balloons, as well as Beijing’s intensifying military activities such as drills in cooperation with Russia, Kyodo News reported. Japan’s foreign ministry said Yamada also called on China to take a “responsible role” in ensuring peace and security in Ukraine. Ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Friday, Tokyo “strongly demanded” that Beijing uphold peace and stability of the international community, the Japanese ministry said. The security talks come amid concern in Tokyo that Beijing will resort to force to take control of Taiwan in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, sparking a conflict that could embroil Japan and disrupt global trade. The last China-Japan security dialogue took place in 2019, with the Covid-19 pandemic and mistrust between the two nations disrupting talks in recent years. Kei Koga, an associate professor at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, said Beijing’s strong presence in the East China Sea – where the two nations have a territorial dispute – and “assertive military posture vis-a-vis Taiwan and the South China Sea ” had alarmed Tokyo. Moscow and Beijing have stepped up military drills near the East China Sea and the Sea of Japan in recent years in response to growing pressure on both nations from the West. Koga said that had prompted Japan to strengthen its defence posture and highlight China as the “greatest strategic challenge ever” in its largest defence policy overhaul in decades. Tokyo in December said it would boost security spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027, reshape its military command, and acquire new missiles that can strike far-flung enemy launch sites. Lian Degui, a Japanese affairs expert with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said Beijing was likely to press Tokyo during the talks to explain why it described China as a strategic challenge, increased its defence budget and planned to buy missiles from the US. “Without a reasonable explanation, the military build-up will create antagonism and possibly lead to an arms race,” he said. Da Zhigang, director of the Institute of Northeast Asian Studies at the Heilongjiang Provincial Academy of Social Sciences, said Tokyo’s move to strengthen security ties with the US, its allies and Nato had “alarmed countries like China”. He said the talks were a first step to resume communication on security and could lead to more concrete steps in the future. Koga in Singapore said Japan’s “door for dialogue” was open but it would “stand firm when it comes to state sovereignty”. Additional reporting by Reuters