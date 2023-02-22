Japanese deputy foreign minister Shigeo Yamada (second right) speaks to his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong (second left) during the security dialogue in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Japanese deputy foreign minister Shigeo Yamada (second right) speaks to his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong (second left) during the security dialogue in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China, Japan voice concerns during first security talks in 4 years

  • Chinese foreign vice-minister Sun Weidong takes aim at Tokyo’s new defence policy, saying ‘we are seeing the return of a Cold War mentality’
  • His Japanese counterpart Shigeo Yamada raises the issues of suspected Chinese spy balloons and intensifying military activities

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 7:50pm, 22 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP