Senior Chinese and Indian military commanders have held 17 rounds of talks since a deadly border clash in June 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China and India affirm progress in disengaging troops in first face-to-face border talks since deadly clash
- Officials from Beijing and New Delhi commit to stabilising situation in disputed territory and discuss proposals for pulling back forces
- The meeting comes after disengagement began in September, following a two-year stand-off triggered by Galwan Valley skirmishes
