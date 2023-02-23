China aims to be self-reliant in “bottleneck” technologies such as chip design and production. lllustration: Reuters
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China spells out concern over Japan’s semiconductor controls, asks for fair and predictable business environment

  • Amid mistrust between the neighbours, Beijing and Tokyo discuss supply chains, investment and potential green tech cooperation
  • Japan and the Netherlands agreed to comply with export restrictions against China’s chip sector announced by the US government in October

Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 4:21pm, 23 Feb, 2023

